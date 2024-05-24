Chris Pratt thought he would "never run out of money" when he got his first big paycheque.

The 44-year-old actor now has a reported net worth of $100 million but when asked whether coming from humble beginnings in Virginia, Minnesota, and working as a waiter had meant that he was more careful with money at the start of his career, he explained that his attitude towards finances was actually quite the opposite.

Speaking on 'Sway in the Morning', he said: "Oh, no. No. No. I was under the impression that I would never run out of money. The first paycheck I got, I was like, 'Are you serious?' I had lived on very little money for a long time, so the first big job I got ... was a TV movie. I got paid $75,000.

"I was like, 'I'm never gonna wait again. F**** you, b******, I am leaving!

"And then about two months later, I was like, 'Where'd that money go?!"

But the 'Garfield Movie' star admitted that because he didn't come from a financially stable background, he never learned how to handle money and he would just end up spending it all until he suddenly wisened up about it some time into his acting career.

He said: "We never had any money growing up. No one ever taught me financial literacy. I didn't know what to do with money. It was like, it would come in, I would spend it," he said. "It took a good amount of time for me to kind of stop and say, 'All right, I gotta get wise about this. I have to think about, 'What am I gonna do?

"How am I gonna get to the point to where if I stop working one day, I'll still be OK? My family will be OK.' So, kind of coming up with a financial literacy plan, you know, later in my life was sort of one of the steps of me growing up!"