Joss Stone had hoped to be married before she had kids.

The 37-year-old singer already had Violet, three, as well Shackleton, 18 months, by the time she married musician Cody Da Luz, 33, in November 2023 and although she would've liked to have walked down the aisle before having kids, admitted that it "just didn't happen" and explained that they are only really "getting to know each other" now.

She told UsWeekly: "It’s funny because we never had a big relationship before we had kids. We’re getting to know each other at the same time as doing a very difficult job.

"Parenting definitely, you know, [is] like having no sleep and all that kind of stuff. So it’s really crazy. And we wanted to be married, but we wanted to be married before we had kids, but that just didn’t happen."

The 'Super Duper Love' hitmaker - who started dating Cody in 2020 - recalled being heavily pregnant with her first child when Cody popped the question but before she knew it, they were expecting for a second time so the wedding never came about.

She said: "It was like, ‘Oh, OK, you know, I have this kid.’ And then we had another kid. And then we were like, ‘We’re still not married! So we thought, ‘Let’s just go and do it...'"

Joss and Cody eventually got married in a "three-minute ceremony" in Nashville, Tennessee but she is now keen to throw a proper celebration in front of all of their family and friends.

She said: "We want to have a wedding. We want to actually get married. Like yes, we’re legally married, but I want to have the family together, you know, bring people from Rhode Island — which is where he’s from — and we can have a party in the forest with my English family and, like, actually have a wedding."