Brittany Mahomes is "staying on top of [her] health" after fracturing her back.

The 28-year-old star - who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes - described herself as a "a girl with a fractured back" as a result of pelvic floor issues on Instagram in March but has now shared that she is "finally fully recovered" and readjusting back to normal life.

She told E! News: "I'm doing great. I'm living my best life. My back is no longer broken, so that's good. I'm finally fully recovered and back to doing the things that I've always been able to do. I'm staying on top of my health.

The Sports Illustrated model - who has Sterling, three, and 17-month old Patrick with her football star husband - is keen to stay fit so that she can be there for her children and her dogs, especially because they live on a land where they let their canine companions roam free and track them with GPS at all times.

She said: "It's super important [to be] active and healthy for my kids and my dogs. We live on a lot of land, so we like to let our dogs free roam a lot.

"We like to have this GPS tracking on them at all times so we know where they are, we can set up boundaries if we need to, and we're always keeping an eye on our dogs.

"Keeping them safe, keeping them healthy, keeping them happy, having my eyes on them and being able to track them all the time is very important for our family."