Meghan Trainor has been given the "best advice" on balancing motherhood with her career from her celebrity friends.

The 30-year-old pop star - who has Riley, three, and 10-month-old Barry with her husband Daryl Sabara - has not been on tour since 2016 but is preparing to hit the road again to promote her upcoming album 'Timeless' and is considering putting a crib onto her bus.

She told Access Hollywood: "They’ve given me the best advice on how to bring my kids along. The best advice I got was, ‘Ask your bus driver if you can drill in the crib into the bus. There’s so many moms on there and I know Whitney Cummings is on [my group chat], Jordin Sparks, Natasha Bedingfield, and so many more that I can’t remember right now."

'American Idol winner Jordin welcomed her son Dana Jr at the beginning of May with her husband Dana Isaiah, whilst 'Unwritten' singer Natasha has six-year-old son Solomon with her husband Matt Robinson and comedienne Whitney has five-month-old son Henry with Alex Barnes.

Meanwhile, the 'To The Moon' hitmaker has served as a judge on various international versions of 'The Voice' throughout the course of her career but when asked if she would consider replacing Katy Perry on its ABC rival 'American Idol', she revealed that she would jump at the chance because it is her "dream job" and she is trying to get her foot in the door.

She said: "That is my dream job, please, I’ve been going everywhere being like, ‘Hi American Idol. Choose me to be a coach please or judge. I will be the best and give my whole heart and soul. I promise. Please choose me, pick me, love me."