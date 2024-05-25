Madonna and Josh Popper have reportedly split.

The 65-year-old singer and her boxer boyfriend - who is 35 years her junior - are said to have called time on their relationship as they struggled to find time to see each other while Madonna spent the past seven months on the road for her 'Celebration' tour.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out.

“There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other.

"At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends.”

Last year, Madonna celebrated turning 65 at a glitzy party in Portugal and used the bash to introduce Josh to her eldest son Rocco Richie, 30.

The pop superstar bounced back from a health scare and threw a lavish event in Lisbon to mark her milestone birthday which brought Rocco together with Josh for the first time.

She's believed to have started dating Josh last year after he started training her son David. He was also believed to have been supporting her since her health battle last June after developing a serious bacterial infection.

She was treated in an intensive care unit and was forced to postpone the start of her upcoming tour. Madonna was eventually released from hospital and able to continue her recovery at home.

An insider previously told UsWeekly: "Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she's also taking her recovery seriously and isn't going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else."