Kelly Rowland has insisted she was treated differently from "other women who did not quite look like me" at the Cannes Film Festival.

A viral video showed the Destiny's Child star and an usher at the festival having a heated encounter after the festival employee appeared to try to rush Kelly up the stairs and into the venue while she posed for the assembled press at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio'.

After the usher appeared to make a barrier behind Kelly, 43, urging her up the stairs, Kelly could be seen turning and pointing at the staff member as she said something to her.

Kelly said: "I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it. And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground.”

A source previously said that Kelly had been "advocating for herself".

The insider told DailyMail.com: "The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it.

"By the time she got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot.

"She doesn't care if she comes across like a diva if she knows that she is advocating for herself. She isn't fake and wanted to set a clear boundary."