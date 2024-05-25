Brooke Shields admits she hopes she can "handle" her daughters getting married.

The 58-year-old actress - who has Rowan, 21, and Grier, 18, with husband Chris Henchy - confessed she might not be "as generous" as her character Lana is in her new Netflix rom-com 'Mother of the Bride', if her children walk down the aisle, and she is already struggling now that they have flown the nest.

She told HELLO! magazine: “I did identify with [Lana] as someone who is not prepared at all for both my daughters having left the nest.

“But we are also different at the same time. I don’t know if I could be as generous a mother in the way Lana is if it was my daughter getting married. I do hope I handle my daughter getting married as well as Lana does when it eventually happens.”

The 'Blue Lagoon' star insists mothers struggling with "empty-nest syndrome", don't have to, because they can do anything they want to in life, regardless of their age.

She said: “I still love to act and make movies and I also have my own multimedia platform, Beginning Is Now. I really do feel in my prime creatively and I’m excited about now and the future.

“I feel as though a lot of women my age have that empty-nest thing, where they don’t know what to do, but it doesn’t have to be like that. You can do what you want and be who you want to be."

Brooke recently admitted she will always worry about her girls.

She told People: "You get on vacation and all you do is think about where they are and what they're doing. It's like there's really no relief.

"It's like people say, 'Oh, it's going to be great. Just when they start to be able to walk. You don't have to carry them everywhere. Then they're walking all over and you're worried about them falling off the stairs and in the pool and down the street, and then they're able to walk."