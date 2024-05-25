Kelly Brook is done with modelling and doesn't "really care much" about how she looks "anymore".

The 43-year-old model has no body insecurities despite being "heavier" than she was in her glamour model days, but she has no desire to return to the career.

She told OK! Magazine: "I’m comfortable in my skin. I’m comfortable with where I’m at in my life, in my career and in my relationship. I don’t mind getting older. It doesn’t freak me out at all. My life’s evolved and I’m not seeking the gaze of males and I’m not trying to be a bikini model now. It’s not that I can’t be a bikini model because I’m 44 and heavier. It’s more that I’ve been there and done that and I don’t really care much about how I look anymore."

The 44-year-old star - who tied the knot with Italian stallion Jeremy Parisi, 38, in 2022 - insists her interests have changed.

The brunette beauty - who moved from the Kent countryside to London with her spouse and their pet dog Teddy and is a keen gardener - said: "I do think that your life changes: you evolve, you grow up and your interests change. I’m now obsessed with my dog and gardening. I can’t say I was obsessed with animals and gardening 20 years ago. I moved to my house with Teddy in mind because I wanted a garden and lots of green space and to be able to walk to the green spaces."

The couple had an intimate wedding in Jeremy's native Italy, but they are still yet to plan their big party for family and friends in the UK.

She said: "We had an incredible wedding and we were watching our wedding video the other day. We’re still not over it. I wish we could do it all again. Our wedding was small and Italian-based. I didn’t put any pressure on people to come from overseas other than immediate family, and I did promise everyone we would have a big party in London. I haven’t got around to that yet, so that needs to happen."