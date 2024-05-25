Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins will go ahead in July.

Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro had filed a motion to dismiss the case but Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer in New Mexico rejected the appeal and the trial is set to go ahead.

According to Variety, the judge said: "The Court is not in a position to second-guess the grand jury’s decision."

His attorneys said: "We look forward to our day in court.”

Alec, 66, faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison if found guilty of manslaughter.

He held the weapon that allegedly discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna and injured director Joel Souza in October 2021.

He has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter but has denied the allegations.

He has denied that he pulled the trigger on the gun and also insisted that it was not his responsibility to make sure the gun was safe.

Meanwhile, 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed recently launched an appeal against her own involuntary manslaughter conviction.

The 26-year-old weapons expert was jailed for 18 months in April after being found guilty in charges connected to the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the Western, and her legal team have lodged paperwork to attempt to overturn the verdict.

According to TMZ, Hannah's lawyers also filed to appeal the denial of her pretrial motions , which included a motion to dismiss the charges on multiple grounds such as a claim prosecutor Kari Morrissey had handed over hundreds of messages between the defendant and her attorney to a key witness.

The motion noted: "Ms. Gutierrez Reed is requesting to be released while she appeals, as if her appeal is successful, she will have served most or all of her sentence anyway, rendering a large part of the appeal meaningless."

A judge has yet to rule on the appeal.