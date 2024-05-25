Susan Lucci approached about Golden Bachelorette

2024/05/25

Susan Lucci was approached to star in 'The Golden Bachelorette'.

The 77-year-old actress revealed show producers reached out asking her to be the franchise's next leading lady but she turned them down.

She told PEOPLE: "I believe that they contacted my publicist and it wasn't for me. I watched 'The Golden Bachelor'. I really enjoyed watching 'The Golden Bachelor'. This is a new addiction for me.

"I didn't pursue [it] when they called my publicist to see if I would be interested.

"It wasn't for me, but I do love watching. I'm a fan. I love watching."

Explaining how she became a fan of the show, Susan said: "My assistant told me she was going home to watch 'The Bachelor' with her daughters. She said, 'Well, it's really good.' I watched it. The first time I watched it was that night a couple seasons ago. I was immediately engaged. I cared. I wanted to know more about these people."

'Golden Bachelor' contestant Joan Vassos, 61, will lead the first series of 'The Golden Bachelorette'.

Speaking on the 'Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour' podcast, she said: "I really want love. I want to have somebody in my life. I feel like life is better when you share it with somebody. I truly believe all of that.

"As far as my heart being completely open, I think it's nine-tenths of the way there. So, I think I just need to spend a little more time in like an environment like The Bachelor environment. I so am not… like I really want to find love. I just don't want to go to the work of going on a dating website.”

And 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner, 72, told her in an open letter: "Dear Joan. Congratulations on being named the first ever Golden Bachelorette. You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation.

"From one golden to another ... Relax, breathe and enjoy."

