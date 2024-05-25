Travis Scott and Alexander 'AE' Edwards were reportedly involved in a physical altercation in Cannes.

The pair were both attending Richie Akiva’s annual 'The After' afterparty at the Cannes Film Festival in France when a fight broke out near the DJ booth.

Travis, 33, and his pal Southside reportedly fought with AE, whose friend Tyga is an ex of Kylie Jenner, the mother of Travis' two children.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: "Models were flying everywhere in the melee. Someone got hit with an ice bucket."

Another source told Page Six that Travis was unhappy when Akiva took the mic to shoutout Tyga and Edwards, saying, “We got T-Raww and AE” at the party.

The insider said: "The history [with Kylie] is there [but] it’s not like that’s necessarily what was the cause [of this fight]."

Tyga was not involved in the physical altercation.

The source said: "The party went until about 9 a.m., but it was beginning to wind down [during the incident.”

A separate insider added that “no one was seriously hurt in the argument".

Avika did not address the alleged incident but insisted that he is planning a smaller party next year.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Our first party in Cannes was in 2013 or 2014. We had our friends and people that were staying with us, and we always had a nice house close to the amfAR gala, and we just wanted to invite our friends back to the house. So it started out a little bit smaller and exclusive, it wasn’t like it is now. And it’s going to go back to that next year.

"I’m really proud of this event and outside of the Met Gala this is probably my biggest event. Everyone is telling me they had a blast. For me, they don’t understand how I feel about it because I’m a perfectionist. I don’t think it was one of my best ones.

"It started organic and small and grew and grew as friends wanted to get involved. But now there are too many chefs in the kitchen. I need to bring the soul back into the event by changing the house so people won’t know where the event is. It has been at the same villa for the past six to seven years so everyone knows where it is. Also, there are too many holes where security is getting paid off to let people in. When it’s smaller you can keep things tight and keep people accountable.”