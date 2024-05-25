Amazon Web Services is to invest €15.7 billion in Spain.

The cloud service of the tech giant has thrilled the government in the European country by promising the huge investment and it is hoped that it will enable them to "support technology talent and quality" over the coming years.

In a statement, Spain's Minister for Digital Transformation and the Public Service, José Luis Escrivá, said: "Amazon Web Services' decision to choose Spain places us at the forefront of technology innovation and Artificial Intelligence in Europe and confirms, once again, Spain’s ability to support technology talent and quality jobs in the long term. "

He also noted that the investment will put them on the map within the tech market and will help make Spain into an "attractive location" for companies.

"This new commitment by AWS spotlights our country’s attractiveness as a strategic tech hub in southern Europe, and the connectivity, climate and energy conditions that make us an attractive location to the world’s most innovative companies. "That AWS data centres are 100% powered with renewable energy is absolutely aligned with the AI Government Strategy approved just a few days ago."