Vodafone is to offer a "uniquely flexible communication and collaboration" across businesses in Ireland.

The tech company has teamed up with RingCentral to help other businesses become more "efficient" with the help of the AI-powered platform.

John McCarthy, head of product and partner for Vodafone Business Ireland, said: “Workplace needs are changing, and legacy voice technologies such as PSTN are sunsetting.

“Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral is a uniquely flexible communication and collaboration solution that will help businesses take control and become more efficient, agile and future-ready, while delivering a world class connectivity and service for better customer experience.”

The innovation has a projected growth exceeding 80% by 2028, according to a Cavell Group report and bosses from RingCentral are "thrilled" with the move.

Lee Williams, AVP International Service Providers, RingCentral, said: “We’re thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Vodafone Business as we broaden our European footprint to Ireland, delivering enterprise-grade communications to businesses of all sizes.

“Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral offers a tailored solution fostering productivity and adaptability so organizations can facilitate successful hybrid work.”