Alessandra Ambrosio wanted to be a marine biologist when she was younger.

The 43-year-old star shot to fame when she became an Angel for Victoria's Secret in the early 2000s and went on to model for a multitude of high-end fashion houses such as Christian Dior, Armani, and Ralph Lauren but revealed that she would've taken a more scientific route had her catwalk career not taken off in the way it did.

She told Us Weekly: "When I was young, I wanted to be a marine biologist and would probably be one if I was not a model. I love the ocean. I just came back from Cambodia and Thailand, and I loved it. The next trip I want to take is to India. I am intrigued by the culture and have never been, so I’d love to explore."

But the Brazillian beauty- who has also carved out a career on screen having appeared in shows like 'America's Next Top Model' and acted in movies like 'Daddy's Home' and 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - has "no regrets" at all because she likes to view life as a "gift" and after reminding herself of that on a daily basis, "decompresses" from everyday stresses by keeping a journal.

She said: "My daily mantra is to do what you believe in and have no regrets. Life is a gift, and it’s about enjoying it and fighting for things you want. I decompress with meditation and journaling.

"My favorite spot at my house is our backyard. I absolutely love it. It’s like our own little slice of Brazil. My family and friends visit all the time, and we barbecue and relax with great music and food."