Nicki Minaj was seemingly arrested at an airport on Saturday (25.05.24) afternoon.

The 41-year-old rapper posted a video on Instagram that showed her trying to travel from Amsterdam to Manchester as part of her 'Pink Friday 2' world tour where she had a conversation with an airport official, who claimed they needed to "offload all the luggage" and carry out a search.

The official tells her: "The police officer told me we have to offload all the luggage. Okay, and to search everything, your luggage. I'm so sorry to say that."

Nicki replied: "But isn't that what you planned on doing from the get go? Why didn't you guys search it before it went on the plan?"

The official tried to explain to the 'Barbie World' hitmaker that the check was initially random but their suspicion grew after she started filming as she vehemently denied she was carrying anything like drugs.

Nicki argued: "They asked me 'Do I have any more in those purses?' And I said no. And I asked him Where are my bags? They took my bags and put it on the plane before I could know what bags I wanted to place. Yeah. So..."

The 'Super Bass' hitmaker then alleged in the caption of her Instagram post that officials have tried to "stop" her from getting to every stop on her tour and claimed that people had been paid a lot of money to try to "sabotage" her run of shows.

She wrote: "They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal!"

It is not clear exactly when or if Nicki will take to the stage at the Co-Op Live Arena on Saturday night and in her final update posted in the late afternoon, she said that she was soon to make a statement to police.

She wrote on X: "Now they said I have to go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct."

It was initially planned that the doors would open at 6.30pm, with Nicki supposed to take to the stage 90 minutes later but the arena have now pushed the time back by half an hour.

The venue wrote: "Please note that general admission and premium doors for tonight’s @NickiMinaj show will now open at 19:00."