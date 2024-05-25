North West was "nervous yet confident" when she made her stage debut.

The 10-year-old - who is the eldest child of reality superstar Kim Kardashian, 43, and her ex-husband Kanye West - appeared as Young Nala in a concert production of 'The Lion King' at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday (24.05.24) and now an insider has claimed that she "looked happy" during her solo.

A source told UsWeekly: "She smiled and seemed nervous yet confident. She definitely seemed to be having fun and trying her best. She never forgot the words and danced all around the stage. She looked happy and was always smiling."

The insider noted that Kanye - who also has Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five, with Kim - started recording his daughter as soon as she started singing and was straight up on his feet to give her a standing ovation.

The source added: "Kanye whipped out his phone to film as soon as she began. Kanye filmed the whole time and gave North a standing ovation. She was absolutely adorable and you can tell she will be a good singer. She has a good voice. She danced and moved across the stage and had good rhythm."

North - who recently announced that she is working on her first album 'Elementary School Dropout' - was supported by aunt Kourtney Kardashian, who was in attendance with her husband Travis Barker and North's grandmother Kris Jenner was also there as well.

The source added: "North waved and clapped along with the others [during the curtain call]. She was so cute, waving and smiling to those in the crowd as she exited the stage. She looked like she didn’t want the night to end!"