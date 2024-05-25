Jane Seymour is "happier" than she has been in a long time.

The 73-year-old actress - who was initially married to Michael Attenborough from 1971 until 1973, then to Geoffrey Planer from 1977 until 1978, then to David Flynn from 1982 until 1991 and then to Jeams Keach from 1993 until 2015 - has been in a relationship with medic John Zambetti since October last year but admitted that she "doesn't want to mess things up" by getting married again.

She told this week's edition of People magazine: "All I know is that right now, I am very happy. I'm happier than I remember being for as long as I can remember. My family's happy, everyone's happy, and I don't want to mess with happy. So, for right now, where I'm at is really good."

The 'Harry Wild' star - who has Katherine, 42, and Sean, 38, with her third husband and twinks Kristopher and John, 28, with her fourth - explained that earlier on in life, she was looking for "hot romance" and then a potential father for her children but admitted that now she isn't interested in those things, nor does she particularly want to be with someone who is in show business.

She said: "When you're younger, you're looking for hot romance, and then you're looking for a possible baby father, and then you are possibly divorced, so you're now looking for another one or one that can tolerate the first two babies. And then you decide, ‘We'll have more babies.’ I think I'm out of that thing.

"Now, I want partner that isn't doing exactly the same as me, doesn't need me for any of that, that is very intelligent, very creative, well-read, compassionate [and] a good human being."