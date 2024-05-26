Sabrina Carpenter doesn't have a "type".

The 25-year-old star - who is currently dating actor Barry Keoghan - has revealed that she's not attracted to a specific kind of man.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, the blonde beauty explained: "Contrary to popular opinion, I don't think I have a type.

"But the internet just loves to put pictures next to each other of men who have the same colour hair."

Sabrina confessed that she's actually "attracted to a lot of things", including people who are "in touch with their emotions".

Sabrina - who previously dated actor Joshua Bassett - said: "I'm super attracted to a lot of things that I look for in friends, because I want to be with someone who's going to be one of my best friends. So a lot of it is energy and humour and being genuine.

"I will always say I've connected more with people who are in touch with their emotions.

"I mean, none of those relationships have worked out so far. Sometimes I think I'd be better off with a mime."

Meanwhile, Sabrina has also admitted that she's recently been more choosy about who she lets into her life.

The 'Espresso' hitmaker said: "You’re better able to know the people that you want to invite into your life, whereas before you are just nice to everybody and want to be everyone’s friend. I think that’s what’s happened to me in the last year and a half.

"Instead of being like, 'Do people like me?' it’s 'Oh, do I actually like you?' Not in a mean way, but in a sense of, do I want this energy around me all the time? Is this someone who adds to my life?"