Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton worked "really hard" on their 'Bridgerton' kissing scenes.

The 37-year-old actress kisses her showbiz pal in season three of the hit Netflix series, and Nicola has now revealed how she prepared for their first kissing scene.

Nicola - who plays Penelope Featherington in the period drama - told HELLO! magazine: "When Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season one, it was funny for us to imagine what it would be like if we had to kiss.

"Then season three comes around and we were like: 'This is it. I have to kiss my friend!' And we really had to kiss.

"It's a spicy one, but Luke made me feel taken care of. We had each other's backs and worked really hard to make it sexy and feel real."

Despite this, Nicola and Luke both struggled to contain their laughter about their kissing scenes.

The actress shared: "When it was done, we had a good laugh about it.

"There was one day when we had to do a romantic scene and we were just wetting ourselves with laughter."

Meanwhile, Nicola has told fans that the new season of 'Bridgerton' will be "emotional" and "brilliant".

The actress - who has starred in all three seasons of the Netflix show - also confessed to being surprised by the storyline.

She explained: "I hope this season will make everyone realise how deserving and worthy of love they are.

"I didn't expect this season to be as emotional as it is, so I hope all the fans feel that and enjoy the phenomenal story.

"It's so brilliant and I really feel it does the books justice."