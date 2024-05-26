Microsoft has reportedly given 'Senua's Saga: Hellblade II' developer Ninja Theory the greenlight to begin work on a new game.

According to Windows Central, the gaming company – who released their action-adventure title this week through their publisher Xbox Game Studios – has been given the thumbs-up to begun working on a new game alongside the psychological horror experience Project Mara, which is set to exclusively take place in a single apartment.

The outlet added Microsoft has "no plans whatsoever" to shut down the studio following the closure of 'Dishonored' developer Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks, the company behind 'Hi-Fi Rush'.

On the evening before 'Hellblade II's release, Ninja Theory's head Dom Matthews took to social media to thank fans for supporting the studio, and emphasised "making video games is difficult".

On X, he penned: "From the very beginning of 'Senua's Saga: Hellblade II', we have had you in-mind and I truly hope that when you play the second chapter of Senua's story, you will find that familiar connection once again, and that also so many more people will find their way to Senua and her world too.

"Much like Senua, we as a team have been guided by a conviction to achieve our quest: To make a game that sinks you deep into Senua's world and to take you on a journey that leaves you thinking and feeling.

"I believe we have achieved our quest and I hope you'll agree. I'm very proud of the game, very proud of our team, and very proud of you, our fans, who have supported us on this magical journey. Thank you."