Truecaller has teamed up with Microsoft to allow users to create an AI version of their own voice.

The smartphone application that has features of caller ID, call-blocking, flash-messaging, and call-recording chat has announced a joint project with tech giants at Microsoft that will utilise artificial intelligence to turn their own voice into their virtual assistant.

Truecaller product director and general manager Raphael Mimoun, said in a blog post: "With the addition of Microsoft Azure AI Speech’s Personal Voice, users of the Truecaller Assistant can now create a completely digital version of their own voice to use inside the Assistant. This means that if you already have Assistant on your Truecaller app, you can have your callers hear a replicated and authentic version of your voice instead of one of the many digital assistants on offer."

The post also noted that a demo has already been produced and the tech boss emphasised that the new feature will add a "touch of familiarity and comfort" to their smartphone experience.

Mimoun added in a statement: "By integrating Microsoft Azure AI Speech’s personal voice capability into Truecaller, we've taken a significant step towards delivering a truly personalized and engaging communication experience.The personal voice feature allows our users to use their own voice, enabling the digital assistant to sound just like them when handling incoming calls. This groundbreaking capability not only adds a touch of familiarity and comfort for the users but also showcases the power of AI in transforming the way we interact with our digital assistants."