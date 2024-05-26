Selena Gomez wishes she "asked for help" with her mental health at a younger age.

The 31-year-old star has been open and honest about her mental health struggles in recent years, and Selena now regrets not seeking professional help even sooner.

The brunette beauty - who revealed in 2020 that she'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder - told PEOPLE: "It’s okay to ask for help. It’s very important to be able to feel comfortable. I wish I had asked for help at a younger age."

Selena launched her Rare Beauty brand in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week, and the firm has now created a new campaign that encourages people to "call someone you miss, or someone who’d love to hear your voice".

In a promotional video, Selena explains: "If you ever feel lonely, you’re not alone. One in four people report they feel alone, and this year for Mental Health Awareness Month, Rare Beauty is encouraging everyone to make a good call - literally with a phone.

"Studies suggest that hearing a comforting voice can actually boost our mood in ways that texting can’t, so pick up the phone and call someone you love. Call someone you haven't spoken to in a while. Or, call anyone who's sound of their voice would bring you comfort."

Earlier this year, Selena claimed that she's on a "mission" with her Rare Beauty brand.

The actress founded the cosmetics company back in 2020, and she feels proud of her brand for helping to raise mental health awareness.

Selena said at the TIME100 Summit: "I didn't want to really enter the cosmetics world without a mission."

Selena sees Rare Beauty as her "pride and joy".

The actress also revealed that she's still committed to the venture, and she doesn't have any plans to walk away from Rare Beauty anytime soon.

Selena explained: "I don't think I'm going anywhere. I am enjoying this a little too much."