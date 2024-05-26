Alessandra Ambrosio is "usually mistaken" for Adriana Lima.

The 43-year-old model has enjoyed huge success in her own career - but she's often mistaken for her Brazilian counterpart.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Alessandra shared: "The person I’m usually mistaken for is Adriana Lima since we are both Brazilian."

The model was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017, and Alessandra has revealed that she still has a close bond with some of the other Angels.

The brunette beauty - who has also modelled for the likes of Christian Dior, Armani, Ralph Lauren - shared: "I can’t reveal who the most famous person in my phone book is ... but, let’s just say, it includes a lot of angels."

Despite her success, Alessandra previously insisted that her beauty routine is actually quite "simple".

The model makes time each day to "take care of [herself]", in spite of her hectic schedule.

She told Vogue India magazine: "I've always tried to keep my beauty routine as simple as possible and that didn't change when I had my kids. What I've focused on since having kids is creating time to take care of myself.

"Even if it's just 15 minutes in the morning for meditation, stretching or yoga - it helps me get centred and ready to conquer whatever the day is bringing my way."

Alessandra is determined to ensure her kids learn the value of taking care of themselves, too.

The model - who has son Noah, 11, and daughter Anja, 15 - said: "I make sure that I teach my kids the importance of taking care of themselves, so every morning we make delicious juices together and try to do some kind of outdoor activity."