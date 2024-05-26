Microsoft has revealed that the new update for Windows 11 comes with a "a range of new features ".

The tech giant officially released their latest iteration of their in-house operating system in 2021 and bosses have now revealed that the latest update - which has started rolling out now - features " many improvements" across Windows.

In a blog post, Microsoft said: "Windows 11, version 24H2* includes a range of new features such as the HDR background support, energy saver, Sudo for Windows, Rust in the Windows kernel, support for Wi-Fi 7, voice clarity and more. It also includes many improvements across Windows. For example, we are introducing a scrollable view of the quick settings flyout from the taskbar, the ability to create 7-zip and TAR archives in File Explorer (in addition to ZIP), and improvements for connecting Bluetooth® Low Energy Audio devices. We will be sharing more details in the coming months on many of the new features and improvements included as part of Windows 11, version 24H2 leading up to general availability. "

Microsoft will also announce new AI features at a later date but in the current update, they have revolutionised the Copilot element so that it has become a part of the taskbar.

The post explained: "As part of this update, we’re also evolving the Copilot** experience on Windows as an app that will be pinned to the taskbar. This enables users to get the benefits of a traditional app experience, including the ability to resize, move, and snap the window – feedback we’ve heard from users throughout the preview of Copilot in Windows. This model also allows Microsoft to more agilely develop and optimize the experience based on user feedback. This change will be making is way to Insiders in the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels shortly."