Hannah Waddingham was once called a "lanky freak" by a casting director.

The 49-year-old actress' star has ascended as a result of her role in the hit TV series 'Ted Lasso' but she explained that she keeps a "little list" of those who were cruel to her on the way up to make sure she never works with them.

Speaking on The Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist, she remembered one drama teacher saying: "Oh, Hannah will never work on screen because she looks like one side of her face has had a stroke."

Hannah added: "Yes, there is a little list of people who wouldn't give me the time of day but now want to work together. And I am happy to say to them, 'Please look somewhere else, I'm human, I remember, bog off.'"

The star quipped that she has been "31-year overnight success" and is astounded by the fact that she has had the chance to work on movies with stars including Tom Cruise and Ryan Gosling.

Hannah said: "I'm a 31-year overnight success - that's a comedy in itself.

"What has happened to me is ridiculous. It is lovely, but incredible. I am a firm believer in manifestation and I feel like I have been chucking things out there and someone has really been listening."

She continued: "I finished 'The Fall Guy', got back to London, unpacked my cases, repacked a smaller case, flew to meet Tom Cruise. He met me on the tarmac and said: 'Let me take your bag (off) you.' It was mental. We flew in an Osprey (helicopter) over the sea and landed on a ship with 4,500 people waiting for us.

"There have been so many pinch-me moments. All my dreams come true. But I know that I worked hard for this. For a long time, I had no life, so I don't take any of this lightly."