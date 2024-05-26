Experts have advised Taylor Swift fans not to buy the breed of cat she owns.

The pop mega star's Scottish Folds Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey frequently appear in Taylor's social media posts but animal welfare groups say the traits that make the felines adorable can also afflict them with constant pain.

The cats are bred by a genetic mutation that makes the ears fold flat and gives an "owl-like" appearance but the gene causes a condition called osteochondrodysplasia - leading to abnormal bone growth and severe pain.

Despite the concerns, the UK charity Cats Protection revealed that one per cent of the 10.6 million moggies in Britain are Scottish Folds.

Sarah Ellison, the charity's central veterinary officer, said: "We are not saying that Taylor herself is at fault for owning them, the breeders are not really giving them the information they need.

"This is something owners find out later, and often it's quite devastating to find out your cat has a condition that can't be cured, and that they're going to be in pain for life."

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this year that Olivia Benson was over twice as rich as Taylor's NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce - who has a net worth of $40 million.

A Forbes-style list of the world’s wealthiest pets compiled by the website AllAboutCats.com claims the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker's feline, who the singer adopted in 2014, has around double his fortune – and is one of the world’s richest felines, with an estimated net worth of $97 million.

The outlet says the cat “earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos”.

Named after Mariska Hargitay’s ‘Law and Order: SVU’ character, the cat is also said to have “crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers”.