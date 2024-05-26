Snoop Dogg says that being part of NBC's coverage of the Paris Olympics will be one of the highlights of his career.

The 52-year-old rapper will give his unique take on the Games this summer as a special correspondent for the network and is thrilled that he will be able to be authentic at the world-famous sporting event.

Snoop told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm going to do me, and what I love about the NBCUniversal team is that they really want for Snoop Dogg to bring what he brings; Stay within the realm of professionalism but to bring Snoop Dogg to the Olympics and I love that. I'm going to do my best to make sure I look the part and play the part."

The 'Gin and Juice' rapper has previously commentated on events such as the boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Robinson but is looking forward to providing reports on such a global occasion.

Snoop said: "I think what makes the Olympics special is that the whole world is watching that one time and it's a peace gathering.

"Even though everybody's competing, it's all about love, the athletes nationally respect each other. The countries, for one time, are all on the same page. There's no politics involved.

"It's all about competition, sports, camaraderie, legacy, love, and just the history of the Olympics. So, to actually be there... (is) probably (one of) the greatest things that (has) ever happened to me."

Snoop also revealed that he hopes to dive in the pool and test himself against legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, a winner of a record 23 gold medals.

He said: "I kind of want to get into the pool. I want to see what my 50 (-yard freestyle) looks like. I'm about to holler at Michael Phelps. Phelps, Aquaman, you think you can give me a lesson?"