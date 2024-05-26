Celine Dion is planning to perform for one last time in a TV special.

The 56-year-old singer was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022 but has been working on her voice as she seeks to sing once more amid her battle with the autoimmune neurological disorder.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Celine is not giving up her desire to sing again. She has been working with voice coaches, band members and specialists for over six months now. She believes she could release a concert film featuring her playing her biggest hits."

Celine cancelled the remaining dates on her Courage World Tour last year as a result of her health problems - which she documents in the new feature-length documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion' - and explained that she "can't answer" if she will ever be able to get back on stage.

The 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now' singer said: "I can’t answer that… because for four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready.

"As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months.’

"I don’t know... my body will tell me. On the other hand, I don’t just want to wait."

Celine recently explained how she has different therapies to treat the condition, which impacts the muscles, on a daily basis but says she will never be "cured".

She told France's Vogue magazine: "I’m well, but it’s a lot of work. I’m taking it one day at a time.

"I haven’t beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be.

"I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it. So that’s me, now with Stiff Person Syndrome."