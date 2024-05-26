Nicki Minaj is "working non-stop" to get her Manchester gig rescheduled after it was cancelled due to her arrest in the Netherlands.

The 'Anaconda' rapper was forced to axe her gig at the city's Co-Op Live arena on Saturday (25.05.24) just half an hour before she was supposed to be on stage after being held at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on suspicion of possession of soft drugs and met with fans after arriving in the UK on Sunday (26.05.24).

Footage posted online showed Nicki saying: "I love you... and I'm so sorry."

Sources say that the 41-year-old artist is desperate to "make it up" to those who had paid for the gig by performing on another date.

A tour insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Nicki is in pieces and knows her fans have badly been let down.

"She knows her British fans spent a lot of money on coming to that show and her team is working non-stop to get it rescheduled.

"Nicki understands why they are upset and she is so determined to make it up to them.

"She likes to speak to her fans on a personal level. Nicki wants to make it right."

The star revealed on social media that she had spent between five and six hours in a jail cell and suggested that she had been deliberately targeted by the police.

Nicki wrote on X: "Please please please accept my deepest and most sincere apologies.

"They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass.

"They’ve been doing this over and over and over and over and over again and I’ve tried so hard to not discuss it b/c you guys deserve to just get the good stuff. I hate involving you in anything that isn’t for entertainment purposes only. (sic)"