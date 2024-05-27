Kelly Brook was adamant she didn't want to get married - until she met Italian hunk Jeremy Parisi.

The 38-year-old former glamour model tied the knot with the actor and model, also 38, in 2022, and she has admitted she was surprised by how he completely "changed" her life

She told OK! Magazine: "I never wanted to get married before. But when I met Jeremy, it all changed. We became a family pretty quickly. I could see my life with him. Being married for the past two years has taken over everything. I’ve changed my name and I’ve got my new name Parisi on my passport. It’s so funny – it’s more than a day, it’s your whole life."

Although the language barrier originally bothered her, she doesn't care about it anymore.

She previously told The Sun: "We're a pretty traditional, normal couple. The only unconventional thing about us is the language barrier. English is his third language after French and Italian, so he uses abstract English.

"It's always quite comical. It's mad... I didn't like that we didn't speak the same language but I now love it. I find him hilarious. He puts weird words with weird things.

"For someone who works in communications, who spends their life talking for a living, I don't ever hear anyone talk the way he talks. I never know what's going to come out of his mouth next."

Kelly previously revealed their relationship has changed since tying the knot.

She said: "We have been together for a long time but being married changed things. For us, we definitely think more as a couple when it comes to the future and everything.

"Everything has blended together more. We are now in it for the long haul. Not that I wasn't before but it feels more, 'Oh we are really doing this now'."

And, Kelly says she and Jeremy have a great balance in their relationship.

She told The Mirror: "I've found someone who can keep up with me and the lifestyle that I love.

"It's the combination of having a very exciting life but also having moments where it's nice to stay home, watch Netflix and walk the dog. It's getting that balance."