David Beckham always wanted children when he was young.

The 49-year-old retired soccer ace was thrilled to meet his 50-year-old fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham when he was in his twenties.

The couple had their eldest son Brooklyn, 25, in 1999, and married a few months later, before welcoming Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and 12-year-old daughter Harper.

And having his kids grow up during his career has been "really important" to David.

He told the 'SmartLess' podcast; "I am very happy because you know I feel very blessed to have had the career that I've had and played for the teams that I have and and experienced that and the one thing that I always wanted for me, you know, I was lucky I met Victoria when I met her because I always wanted to have kids young I always wanted to have kids that lived through my career with me and I was lucky the three boys all lived through most of the teams that I played no that's great that's really cool and and and that for me was a really important part of my life."

Last month, David told Victoria their children are her "biggest success", in a tribute to mark her 50th birthday.

In the post on Instagram, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife … As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved and what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman and of course marrying an England captain.

"But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them and teach them … They love you beyond words , we all love you so much. Have a special day you deserve it all. (sic)"

David then went on to joke: "50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST" (sic)"