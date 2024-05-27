Naughty Dog’s boss Neil Druckman thinks A.I. will “revolutionise” the gaming industry.

The Studio Head and Head of Creative for ‘The Last of Us’ franchise revealed he envisions the “fusion of storytelling and technology evolving over the next 10 years”, though cautioned the technology has “ethical issues that we need to address”.

Speaking with Sony, he said: “We're seeing this exciting marriage of cutting-edge technology with traditional storytelling that's pushing us into a future where enhanced fidelity isn't just about achieving realism, but about broadening the spectrum from highly stylized visuals to ultra-realistic ones.

“This broadening of possibilities is fueled by increasingly accessible tools that allow even non-technical people to use their imagination and create worlds and narratives to their heart's content.

“Moreover, A.I. is really going to revolutionize how content is being created, although it does bring up some ethical issues we need to address.

“With technologies like A.I. and the ability to do motion capture right from home, we're reducing both costs and technical hurdles, opening the door for us to take on more adventurous projects and push the boundaries of storytelling in games.

“This evolution is truly empowering creators to bring their visions to life without the traditional obstacles.”

Neil explained Naughty Dog want to utilise machine learning to “create nuanced dialogues and characters, expanding creative possibilities”, though insisted it was “crucial to precisely direct these tools to achieve the intended outcomes”

He said: “I emphasize mastering fundamentals over tools; with AI, your creativity sets the limits.

“Understanding art history, composition, and storytelling is essential for effective direction.

“Tools evolve quickly — some tools once essential, now are obsolete.

“At Naughty Dog, we transitioned from hand-animating ‘Jak and Daxter’ to using motion capture in ‘Uncharted’, significantly enhancing our storytelling.

“A.I. will allow us to create nuanced dialogues and characters, expanding creative possibilities. However, it's crucial to precisely direct these tools to achieve the intended outcomes.”