Lady Gaga has declared her role as Harley Quinn is "completely brand new and really fun".

The pop star takes on the part - previously played onscreen by Margot Robbie - in new comic book movie 'Joker: Folie à Deux' opposite Joaquin Phoenix as the supervillain and the singer has now declared she's determined to make the role her own.

She told Access Hollywood: "You know my version of Harley is mine, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters. And I don't want to give anything from the movie away. I think it's really something you have to experience in the theatre."

Gaga went on to add the film will make the most of her pop star talents, explaining: "This film has music, it has dance, it has amazing acting in it ... I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun."

Robbie previously played Harley Quinn in three films - 'Suicide Squad' (2016), 'Birds of Prey' (2020), and 'The Suicide Squad' (2021) - and she previously admitted she's thrilled to see Lady Gaga take over the part from her.

She told MTV News: "It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor.

"It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think she’ll do something incredible with it."

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is a sequel to 2019 movie 'The Joker' which featured Phoenix as Batman's nemesis. It's due to land in cinemas in October.