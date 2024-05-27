Mike Tyson suffers health scare onboard flight

Published
2024/05/27 20:00 (BST)

Mike Tyson is "doing great" after suffering a health scare onboard a flight.

The former heavyweight champion became "nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up" during an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

In a statement given to PEOPLE, Mike's rep explained: "He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

The ulcer flare-up occurred 30 minutes before the plane landed.

Paramedics ultimately boarded the plane in order to assist the 57-year-old sports star.

Mike's flight was actually delayed for two hours because of an "air conditioning issue on the aircraft", with a rep insisting that Mike's health scare wasn't a factor in the delay.

The former heavyweight champion is currently preparing to face Jake Paul in a boxing match.

The much-anticipated event is scheduled to be held in Arlington, Texas, on July 20.

Looking forward to the fight, Mike previously said: "I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

"It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

Meanwhile, Jake recently described facing Mike as the "ultimate test of warfare".

The 27-year-old star - who has turned his focus to boxing in recent years - told TMZ Sports: "I'm going to have to manage the nerves and excitement.

"This is my ultimate test of warfare and that excites me."

© BANG Media International

miketyson jakepaul

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended