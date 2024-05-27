Lucien Laviscount would love to play James Bond one day.

The 31-year-old actor - who is best-known for appearing in 'Emily in Paris' - believes playing 007 would be the "ultimate" career challenge.

Lucien told Us Weekly: "I’d love to dive into more action roles, we shot a movie last year that was one fight sequence after another with explosions going off left and right. I absolutely loved it.

"I think at some point to play James Bond would be the ultimate."

Lucien has relished his time on 'Emily in Paris', the hit Netflix series.

The actor shared: "That’s exactly what you see on 'Emily in Paris' - a character that I’ve loved playing for three seasons now. I feel so grateful to have been able to bring Alfie to life on screen."

Despite this, Lucien doesn't actually have a lot in common with his on-screen character.

He said: "My own style - that’s a different thing altogether. I wear what I want, depending on how I’m feeling. To describe it, I guess I’ll let it speak for itself, for better for worse."

Earlier this year, Lucien starred in Shakira's music video for 'Puntería'.

The actor subsequently admitted to loving his experience of working with Shakira.

He told E! News: "Honestly, I still haven't really come to grips with any of it.

"To work with such an amazing talent, artist and human being was incredible. I took so much from that, and I think everyone can learn from that beautiful woman and who she is."

Asked what he's learned from the Grammy-winning star, Lucien replied: "The way that she operates with her team, and her passion for things, and how she envisions things, and how she wants things to be done, it's all from the heart and how she expresses that to people.

"People will go to the ends of the earth for her - her team, the people that are around her, everyone on that set - because it comes from the heart."