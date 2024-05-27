Sheryl Underwood considers the cast and crew of 'The Talk' to be her "family".

The 60-year-old star has co-hosted the TV talk-show since 2011, and Sheryl intends to "remember the great times" when 'The Talk' ends later this year.

She told Us Weekly: "We hope that people will remember the good times and appreciate the times that we had to get through."

Amanda Kloots, Sheryl's co-star, is thrilled that the cast and crew have the opportunity to say a proper goodbye to viewers.

The 42-year-old TV star said: "It has been 15 years. You know, we’re so grateful though that we get next season and that we get to end [it] on our own terms. And we’re gonna give you such a great ending to this beautiful, beautiful show."

In April, CBS announced that 'The Talk' will end in December 2024.

The long-running TV talk-show was renewed for a 15th and final season, with CBS confirming that 'The Talk' will receive a "proper sendoff" before the end of the year.

In a joint statement, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf, the CBS Studios president, said: "'The Talk' broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format.

"Throughout the years, it has been a key programme on CBS' top-rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe."

The CBS bosses also recognised the contributions of the show's co-hosts.

The statement continued: "It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our Executive Producer/Showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew."