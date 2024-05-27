Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are "going strong".

The 22-year-old model and Austin, 32, have been dating since late 2021, and the celebrity couple appeared to be "happy and in love" when they were spotted together over the weekend.

A source told PEOPLE: "Kaia and Austin are going strong."

Kaia - who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - and Austin both appeared to be in great spirits, as they were seen heading to Smalls jazz club in New York's West Village.

The insider shared: "They held hands the entire way to dinner and stopped and hugged a few times before going into a club. They definitely looked happy and in love."

Austin dated actress Vanessa Hudgens for eight years until they split in 2020.

And earlier this year, the brunette beauty claimed that their break-up "catapulted" her to true love.

Vanessa, 35 - who is now married to sports star Cole Tucker - said on the 'She Pivots' podcast: "I feel like so much of my character was built from my break-ups ... I feel like my last break-up has really catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously.

"It pushed me to the right person which I'm so grateful for because he's just the most supportive, real understanding human being that I've ever met."

Prior to that, Austin rubbished suggestions that he's tried to "erase" his relationship with Vanessa.

The Hollywood star told Esquire magazine: "I felt that I was respecting her privacy in a way and not wanting to bring up a ton of things that would cause her to have to talk.

"I have so much love and care for her. It was in no way trying to erase anything. I value my own privacy so much. I didn’t want to give up anybody else’s privacy."