Jeremy Renner was told he wouldn't run again after his snowplow accident.

The Hollywood star was seriously injured in the accident in January 2023 - but Jeremy has managed to defy expectations by learning to walk and run again.

Jeremy, 53, told PEOPLE: "For me, it meant so much because to go from a wheelchair and limping around with the cane and [being] told you’re never going to walk right again and you're never going to run again, it was pretty hopeful for me."

The movie star remembers being hugely encouraged by his early progress.

Jeremy said: "You got something on your side. When you get hope, hope is a powerful ally. A lot of things help us build hope, and progress helps us build hope. That's the easy one.

"Failures don't feel like they do, but they also really fuel hope because you could get progress out of failures. You can't really keep progressing without failing. You got to have both. You have to fail to succeed."

Jeremy was injured when he tried to remove a stranded family member's car from the snow near his home.

The 'Hurt Locker' star broke more than 30 bones in the accident.

He subsequently wrote on Instagram: "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love [heart emoji] I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all. (sic)"