Halle Berry believes her appearance in 'The Flintstones' was "a big step forward for black people".

The 57-year-old actress played Miss Sharon Stone in the live-action adaptation of the animated sitcom, and Halle thinks her appearance represents a landmark moment for "black women especially".

After re-watching the 1994 comedy movie, Halle wrote on Instagram: "You guys message me every year about The Flintstones film so I thought I’d do something special for the 30th anniversary [heart emoji] Love you all for loving Miss Stone all this time (sic)"

The Oscar-winning actress subsequently hailed the cultural significance of her role.

Halle - who starred alongside the likes of John Goodman, Rosie O'Donnell and Rick Moranis in the film - explained: "Being a black woman in Bedrock seemed like a little thing but, you know, 'The Flintstones' was the fabric of our culture. I knew that this was a big step forward for black people - black women especially.

"While it was silly, and it was over the top and campy, I knew then how important this little part in this big movie actually would be."

Halle previously took to social media to hail Miss Stone, describing her on-screen character as being "the blueprint".

Alongside some video clips from the comedy movie, the Hollywood star wrote on X in 2022: "everyone said, “oh why would you want to do a movie based on a cartoon?” .. to see 28 years later, that this character has become so beloved and has resonated with so many of you is so gratifying [heart emoji] draped in brown, but Miss Stone is still the blueprint. (sic)"