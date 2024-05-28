Kris Jenner has wished Scott Disick a year of "health, happiness and love".

The 68-year-old showbiz matriarch has taken to social media to send her birthday wishes to Scott, who turned 41 on Sunday (26.05.24).

Alongside a series of throwback photos, Kris wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday Scott @letthelordbewithyou!!! Wishing you an amazing year filled with health, happiness and love. You’re the best dad, uncle, friend and son and we love you very much!!!!! [celebration emojis] (sic)"

In response to Kris' post, Khloe Kardashian added: "Happy birthday Scotty! [heart emoji] (sic)"

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian has also taken to social media to wish Scott a happy birthday.

The 43-year-old beauty wrote on her Instagram Story: "I love you and hope you’re having the best birthday!"

Scott - who has Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, with Kourtney Kardashian - subsequently thanked Kris for her birthday message.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Awwww thanks Moma (sic)"

Scott previously admitted that he struggled to deal with Kourtney's romance with music star Travis Barker.

The 45-year-old beauty and Travis, 48, tied the knot in 2022, and Scott subsequently confessed that he felt hurt, after being omitted from family events.

Scott explained on 'The Kardashians: "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful. Especially when I don’t have another family to go to."

On the other hand, Scott feels that he's finally moved on from Kourtney and their on/off relationship.

The reality TV star - who dated Kourtney between 2006 and 2015 - said: "Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, like, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on."