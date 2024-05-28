North West has been supported by an original 'Lion King' star after her performance as Young Simba.

The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made her stage debut in a 30th anniversary concert production of 'The Lion King' at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday (24.05.24), and Jason Weaver - the singing voice of Young Simba in the original 1994 animated classic - has showered her with praise, despite trolls criticising her casting.

Alongside a photo of them together backstage, he wrote: "What an honor it is to share the same stage with this young superstar in the making!!

"I’m so PROUD you, North!! You’re doing a such PHENOMENAL job in this show! (sic)”

He added that he "can't wait" for fans to get to see her performance when it airs on Disney+.

He continued: "I can’t wait for people to see your performance of 'I Just Can’t Wait To Be King' when 'The Lion King 30th Anniversary Celebration' eventually starts streaming on @disneyplus!!

"You’re a true professional, and I wish you nothing but the best as you continue your journey towards GREATNESS!! (sic)"

The show also featured performances from the likes of Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Billy Eichner and Jennifer Hudson.

North was showered with praise and received a standing ovation after her song, but some trolls on X, formerly Twitter, claimed her famous parents were the only reason she secured the role.

One person wrote: "The worst case of nepo I have witnessed."

Another X user said: "Someone else's more talented, probably voice and dance trained kid didn't get it because his/her family isn't famous enough."

And a third person added: "She looks great and it seems like she's having a lot of fun, but I'm definitely not gonna bypass the fact that we all know she wouldn't be there if it wasn't who her parents were. This is classism at its finest!"

It has not been clarified whether North went through an audition to land the role.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly: "She smiled and seemed nervous yet confident. She definitely seemed to be having fun and trying her best.

"She never forgot the words and danced all around the stage. She looked happy and was always smiling."