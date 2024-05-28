Michael McDonald thinks the success of his marriage is down to his wife's ability to "forgive" him.

The 72-year-old singer has been married to Amy Holland, 70, since 1983 and explained that because she has been able to deal with his "behaviour" and "selfishness" over the years, that is why they have been together for over four decades.

He told People: "We are not perfect for sure. And a big part of the success of my marriage is my wife's forgiveness of my behavior over the years and my selfishness is what it comes down to and dealing with all the character defects that come from my own fear of life."

The 'On My Own' hitmaker - who has Dylan, 36, and 33-year-old Scarlett with Amy - also revealed that when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in some years ago, he really "learned a lot" from his wife in that moment and the "worst experiences" bring about "silver linings" in a way that nothing else can.

He said: "I learned so much from her in that experience about love. And those are things that even at the rough times that we might've had later because we're married... I always had that to hang on to as far as who she was and how important is she really to me. I'm a firm believer in the worst things that happened to us inevitably without fail, turn out to be the best things that ever happened to us if we survive them.

"There are these silver linings in the worst things that happen that you can't get any other way, and sad to say, but it's part of life. It's kind of the way life works and maybe the way God intended it to work."