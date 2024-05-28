Microsoft has seemingly confirmed ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ will immediately release on Xbox Game Pass.

The company - which bought the franchise’s publisher Activision in October 2023, alongside Blizzard, for $69 billion - has reportedly sent out a notification to users of the Xbox Game Pass iOS and Android app, revealing that the next instalment of the first-person-shooter will be a day-one release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Tom Warren wrote on X: “The Xbox Game Pass app on iOS/Android is notifying people that ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ ‘is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year!

“It looks like an announcement is due today (sic).”

The corporation is rumoured to be showing off the upcoming title in its own hour-long presentation - dubbed the ‘Redacted Direct’ - after the Xbox Games Showcase for 2024 next month, and teased that the event was a “a special deep-dive into the next instalment of a beloved franchise”, adding that it would be the “first Showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios.”

This comes just as Xbox scheduled a premiere for its latest trailer for ‘Black Ops 6’ on the official ‘Call of Duty’ YouTube channel.

The video - which is set to air at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday (28.05.24) - is titled ‘The Truth Lies’, and includes a picture of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

This reveal seemingly confirms previous reports that had suggested the game would be set during the Gulf War.