Konami has announced a ‘Silent Hill Transmission’ will take place later this week.

The company is currently helming several projects, including the ‘Silent Hill 2 Remake’ and a Hollywood movie based on their horror franchise - dubbed ‘Return to Silent Hill’ - and Konami has now confirmed that it will be providing updates on their work.

Taking to X, the official ‘Silent Hill’ account wrote: “Consider this your invitation letter to ‘Silent Hill’.

“Tune in May 30 at 4 p.m. PDT to our SILENT HILL YouTube channel for the second installment of the #SILENTHILL Transmission where we'll share game updates, a deeper look at the film, and new merch. #SILENTHILL (sic).”

As well as the flick and the remake - which are both expected to release at some point this year - the publisher is also working on the games ‘Silent Hill f’ and ‘Silent Hill: Townfall’, neither of which have a launch window yet.

The ‘Silent Hill 2 Remake’ was last seen in January, when developer Bloober Team released a trailer for the title at the PlayStation ‘State of Play’ conference.

The studio’s CEO, Piotr Babieno, said Bloober was facing the “ultimate challenge” in remaking the beloved 2001 horror survival title, but emphasised that the game would be worth the wait.

In a statement, he said: “‘Silent Hill 2’ was the game that shaped our collective vision at Bloober Team. It’s the game that started us on our adventure in game development.

“Now, we face an ultimate challenge. A challenge to translate our youthful memories of the ultimate game into a language that modern players can engage with, whilst at the same time crafting an experience true to the original.”