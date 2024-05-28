Larian Studios tried “pushing ideas around for a ‘Baldur’s Gate 4’” - but the ideas “didn’t excite” anyone.

The developer has been showered in praise since releasing the critically-acclaimed role-playing-game last year, and the title’s narrative director Adam Smith has now confirmed that the company toyed with making a sequel, but ultimately decided against it because the team “didn’t have the fire” they had for the original.

Speaking to GamesRadar, he said: “For us, we didn't have anything unfinished that we wanted to say, we wanted to move on to other worlds.

“And we tried, we did start pushing around ideas for 'Baldur's Gate 4', and they didn't excite us, we didn't have the fire. It feels like it should have been a harder decision than it was, but it wasn’t.

“We came to the realisation, ‘do we have that fire?’, and we didn't, so it was obvious - we don't do it.

“And it's great to work in a place where that's true, and you're not told, ‘yeah, but it'll earn us this much money so therefore we're going to do it.’ That was never a question.”

The developer added that Larian felt it had “said it all” with ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’, and so was not interested in making a follow-up game.

He explained: “One of the reasons we made [‘Baldur's Gate 3’] was because it would be a game that we could say ‘this is a story that we really care about. It's a setting that we really care about, it's characters that we really care about’.

“And we actually think we have something to say with them. And so I think we said it all. And we shouldn't say there's nothing else to say, but I don't think we want to say it.”