The developer of ‘Stellar Blade’ has hinted at the possibility of a sequel.

Shift Up – the developer of the popular game exclusive to PlayStation 5 – has revealed that fans might see a follow-up to their beloved RPG as it is currently in consideration.

Shift Up’s founder and director of the game Kim Hyung Tae spoke with technical director Lee Dong Gi to the Japanese publication Famitsu – which was then translated on X by Genki – about a possible sequel to the game.

In regards to the first game, they stated that they intend to add a photo mode as well as additional outfits and will later feature more fun updates to appease eager players.

Neither of them spoke much about the prospect of a sequel but they assured audiences that they are hard at work analysing gamers’ favourite aspects of the title and will likely apply these to the sequel.

The statements that they did make follow those from Gematsu which say the developer was “considering a PC version of Stellar Blade and a sequel.”. This was revealed by a public filing on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index.

This news will likely excite those who love the RPG even though it is probable that their eagerness will have to remain at bay for the time being as the first game was only released last month.

Kim Hyung spoke about the game further saying it was heavily inspired by ‘Alita: Battle Angel’, science fiction from the 80s and 90s, and a taxi driver strike. Since its launch, it has also had several updates, one of which provided a boss challenge as well as new outfits and other exciting features.