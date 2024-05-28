Ronan Keating has revealed his wife has a “challenge ahead” – as he unveiled a new tattoo of a sword-wielding female warrior.

The Boyzone singer, 47, who has been married to 42-year-old TV producer Storm Uechtritz since 2015 after they met while making ‘The X Factor Australia’ in 2010, sparked concern from fans with his admission and new inking, which comes three years after Storm was hit by a rare and potentially deadly paralysis disorder.

Ronan shared a picture on Instagram of his latest tattoo and captioned the image: “For you my warrior today and every day. My Stormy. A challenge ahead but your strength blows my mind. With you every step. Love you baby.”

Dad-of-five Ronan has son Cooper Archer, seven, and four-year-old daughter Coco Knox, with Storm, and children Jack, 25, Missy, 23, and Ali, 18, with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, 50, who he divorced in 2015.

His black-and-white tattoo tribute to Storm is on the back of his arm.

Ronan’s post promoted a flood of concerned messages from fans, who asked him to “fill in the blanks” about the “challenge” he was referring to.

Others said they wanted to send their “love” to the pair.

Among those commenting was Ronan’s fellow radio DJ Zoë Ball, 53, who told Ronan: “Sending you all love and strength x.”

Storm said on her Instagram on Bank Holiday Monday (27.05.24) to say she had taken the day off work to spend time with her two kids.

She posted a snap of her with Cooper and Coco having ice cream, with the caption: “One of those days when you spontaneously decide not to rush back to the office and instead, clear the afternoon so you can detour to the playground (sunshine emoji.)”

Storm developed a Cauda Equina Syndrome in 2021, which caused her to suffer temporary paralysis from the waist down.

The rare condition causes the lower back nerves to become compressed and can lead to loss of sensation, incontinence and paralysis if not immediately treated.

She underwent emergency spinal surgery after waking up one morning and found parts of her body were “completely” numb

Storm – who was able to walk again after the successful operation and a year of rehabilitation – told ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ the year of her health scare: “It was all gone. My legs, my bowel, my bladder, the lot.”

She added Covid coronavirus restrictions meant Ronan couldn’t visit her in hospital, and said he was left “crying in the car” outside during her ordeal, “waiting to hear how it would go”.