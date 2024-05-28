Sean Kingston is facing 10 charges in the fraud case against him and his mum.

The ‘Beautiful Girls’ singer, 34, was arrested in California on 23 May on “numerous fraud and theft” allegations, hours after police raided his Florida home and apprehended his 61-year-old mother Janice Turner.

An arrest warrant has now been revealed, and states Kingston and his mum defrauded several businesses, including a jeweller and car dealer.

The pair face counts of grand theft over a Cadillac Escalade, $480,000 in jewels and a custom bed valued at $86,568.33.

Kingston’s other chargers relate to allegedly defrauding banks and writing bad cheques – including one for nearly $45,000, according to a police report.

The singer is also accused of violating probation for a previous charge of trafficking stolen property.

Meanwhile, his mum is facing eight charges in the case.

Her legal issues date back to 2006 when she pled guilty to four counts of filing false loan applications and one count of bank fraud involving $132,000 in stolen funds.

She’s also currently embroiled in a civil lawsuit seeking $100,000 in unpaid rent for a different home than the one police raided.

Turner was released from jail on bail on Monday (27.05.24) in the fraud case against her and Kingston, following four days behind bars after the raid on her son’s Florida mansion.

She posted a $160,000 bond to secure her release from the Broward County jail, TMZ reported.

Kingston was held at the San Bernardino County jail in California in the wake of his arrest.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said at the time of seizing the singer: “This evening, police in Fort Irwin, California, arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston without incident on a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges.

“According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, California.”

Before his arrest, Kingston wrote on his Instagram Stories: “People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!

“My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”