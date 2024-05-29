Mike Tyson insists he is feeling “100 per cent” after suffering a mid-flight medical emergency.

The boxing icon, 57, was on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday (26.05.24) when he “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” according to his representative.

He has now taken to X ahead of his controversial bout with 27-year-old YouTuber Jake Paul to declare: “Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul.”

Mike’s spokesperson has stated the fighter was “doing great” after receiving proper medical attention and that “he is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him”.

The spokesperson also dismissed reports Mike’s medical scare caused a delay before the take-off of his flight, and said the delay was down to an “air conditioning issue on the aircraft”.

Mike retired from boxing in 2005 and is set to return to the ring in July for a highly publicised fight against Jake, which has caused a wave of controversy due to the pair’s age difference.

Tyson’s update on X comes after Jake said on the platform his and Mike’s clash was still going ahead.

He ranted online on Monday (27.05.24): “You love to make s*** up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson.”

The fight between Mike and Jake is slated to broadcast live on Netflix from the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on 20 July.

Mike said about accepting the fight at a press conference earlier this month: “It was a no-brainer. He’s the new up-and-coming guy on the scene. I like shaking the sports world to its core, and I’m doing that now. It’s just something I want to do.

“No one else can do this. Who else can shut the sporting world down? No one else can do it.”

Jake has referred to the upcoming match as “quite literally the biggest fight of the 21st century”.