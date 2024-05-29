Jeremy Renner battled "self-doubt" before he made his acting return.

The 53-year-old star was seriously injured in a snowplow accident in January 2023, and Jeremy feared he wouldn't be able to perform "basic duties" while filming season three of 'Mayor of Kingstown'.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It was something unlike I really felt before ... I was in a place of self-doubt."

The Hollywood star wasn't sure he would be able to fulfil his duties when he arrived on set.

Jeremy recalled thinking: "I don't know if I'm physically capable of ... because, you know, it's 12 hours, 14 hours on set. Whether you're doing stunts or not, it's exhausting."

Despite this, Jeremy found that he doesn't have the same energy levels that he used to have.

The actor shared: "I fell asleep in the middle of a scene."

Jeremy was actually told that he wouldn't run again after his snowplow accident.

He recently told PEOPLE: "For me, it meant so much because to go from a wheelchair and limping around with the cane and [being] told you’re never going to walk right again and you're never going to run again, it was pretty hopeful for me."

The movie star remembers being hugely encouraged by his early progress.

Jeremy - who broke more than 30 bones in the accident - said: "You got something on your side. When you get hope, hope is a powerful ally. A lot of things help us build hope, and progress helps us build hope. That's the easy one.

"Failures don't feel like they do, but they also really fuel hope because you could get progress out of failures. You can't really keep progressing without failing. You got to have both. You have to fail to succeed."